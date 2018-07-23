Can't connect right now! retry
SC dismisses disqualification petition against PML-N leader Anjum Aqeel

By
GEO NEWS

Monday Jul 23, 2018

The Supreme Court on Tuesday, July 23, 2018, rejected a disqualification petition against Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz's Anjum Aqeel Khan. Photo: File
 

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court on Tuesday rejected a disqualification petition against Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz's Anjum Aqeel Khan. 

The petitioner, a registered voter of NA-54 ICT-III constituency where Khan is contesting polls from, had contended the PML-N leader's candidacy. They had stated that the politician was a defaulter of different institutions. A probe by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) against Khan is also under way since 2011, the petitioner had said. 

The apex court observed that the petitioner should have raised the objections earlier on with the returning officer (RO). 

Advising the petitioner to contact the relevant forum after polls, the Supreme Court dismissed the petition. 

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has set up 216 polling stations with 754 polling booths in ICT-III constituency where a total of 218,795 registered voters can cast the ballot.

PML-N’s Anjum Aqeel will take on PTI’s Asad Umar, who was elected from the capital's NA-48 constituency in the last general election.

Former prime minister Raja Imran Ashraf will also contest from here from a Pakistan Peoples Party ticket as will Muttahida Majlis-e-Amal's (MMA) Mian Aslam.

The elections are scheduled to be held on July 25, 2018 from 8am to 6pm. 

