Trump’s threats are ‘psychological warfare’: Iran general

The head of Iran’s Basij militia on Monday dismissed threats by US President Donald Trump as "psychological warfare", local media reported. Photo: AFP

TEHRAN: The head of Iran’s Basij militia on Monday dismissed threats by US President Donald Trump as "psychological warfare", local media reported.

"Trump’s statements against Iran are psychological warfare. He is not in a position to act against Iran," said General Gholam Hossein Gheypour, according to the semi-official ISNA news agency.

His comments followed an all-caps salvo from Trump on Twitter on Sunday, in which he wrote: "NEVER, EVER THREATEN THE UNITED STATES AGAIN OR YOU WILL SUFFER CONSEQUENCES THE LIKES OF WHICH FEW THROUGHOUT HISTORY HAVE EVER SUFFERED BEFORE."

Earlier Sunday, Iran’s President Hassan Rouhani had warned Trump not to "play with the lion’s tail," saying that conflict with Iran would be the "mother of all wars".

"Those who fear this crazy president’s psychological warfare will know that America will not be content with anything less than our annihilation," said Gheypour.

But he said the Iranian "people and the armed forces will stand up against our enemies and will not come up short."