Battlegrounds to watch: Swings, strongholds or shocks?

Geo.tv looks at 23 national assembly constituencies that will be hosting the most high-profile face-offs
Updated Tuesday Jul 24 2018
As election campaigning comes to a close, and Pakistanis gear up to head to the polls in a few hours, here is a look at 23 national assembly constituencies that will be hosting the most high-profile face-offs:
Former Khyber Pakhtunkhwa chief minister Pervez Khattak is contesting on Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf in the constituency.
He will face a tough competition from Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz’s Siraj Muhammad Khan and Muttahida Majlis-e-Amal’s Zulfiqar Ali Shah.
The area has a total population of 748,777 with 373,714 registered voters.
PTI chairperson Imran Khan Niazi is competing against MMA’s Akram Khan Durrani and PPPP’s Yasmeen Safdar in the NA-35 constituency of Bannu, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.
The total number of registered voters in the constituency is 578,872.
MMA's Fazalur Rehman is contesting against PTI’s Ali Ameen Khan Gandapur and PPPP’s Faisal Karim Kundi for the NA-38 constituency of Dera Ismail Khan.
The total number of registered voters in the constituency is 391,557.
Islamabad's NA-53 constituency will witness a tough battle between former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, who is contesting on PML-N's ticket, PTI chief Imran Khan and PPPP’s Sibt ul Haider Bukhari.
The total number of registered voters in the constituency is 670,683.
Former interior minister Chaudhry Nisar Khan is contesting from the said constituency on an independent ticket.
His competitors include PTI’s Ghulam Sarwar Khan and PML-N’s Raja Qamarul Islam.
The total number of registered voters in the constituency is 357,199.
The candidates contesting from the NA-69 constituency of Gujrat include PML-N’s Chaudhry Mubashir Hussain, PML-Q’s Pervaiz Elahi and PPPP’s Wazirun Nissa.
The total number of registered voters in the constituency is 467,378.
The candidates contesting from the NA-127 constituency of Lahore include PML-N’s Ali Pervaiz and PTI’s Jamshed Iqbal Cheema.
The total number of registered voters in the constituency is 417,706.
Former National Assembly speaker Ayaz Sadiq is contesting elections from the said constituency on PML-N's ticket.
He will face a tough competition from PTI’s Abdul Aleem Khan.
The total number of registered voters in the constituency is 404,802.
PTI's Yasmeen Raashid is going up against PML-N’s Waheed Alam Khan to win the NA-125 constituency of Lahore.
The total number of registered voters in the constituency is 485,624.
The NA-131 constituency of Lahore will witness a showdown between PTI chief Imran Khan and PML-N’s Khawaja Saad Rafique.
The total number of registered voters in the constituency is 364,213.
The candidates contesting from the NA-145 constituency of Pakpattan include PML-N’s Ahmed Raza Maneka and PTI’s Shah Khagga.
The total number of registered voters in the constituency is 501,250.
PTI's Shah Mehmood Qureshi is contesting against PML-N’s Amir Saeed Ansari in the 156 constituency of Multan.
The total number of registered voters in the constituency is 444,724.
The candidates contesting from the NA-158 constituency of Multan include PML-N’s Jawaid Ali Shah, PTI’s Ibrahim Khan and PPPP’s Yousaf Raza Gilani.
The total number of registered voters in the constituency is 436,391.
The candidates contesting from the NA-177 constituency of Rahim Yar Khan include PML-N’s Makhdoom Moin Uddin, PTI’s Khusru Bakhtiyar and PPPP’s Shahab Uddin.
The total number of registered voters in the constituency is 409,141.
PPP co-chairperson Asif Ali Zardari is competing against MQM-Pakistan’s Abdul Rauf Siddiqui, Grand Democratic Alliance's Sardar Shair Muhammad Rind and Pak Sarzameen Party's Kazim Ai Shah is the NA-213 constituency of Shaheed Benazirabad.
The total number of registered voters in the constituency is 418,775.
The candidates contesting from the NA-230 constituency of Badin include PPPP’s Rasul Bux Chandio and GDA's Dr Fehmida Mirza.
The total number of registered voters in the constituency is 371,879.
The candidates contesting from the NA-243 constituency of Karachi include PML-N’s Shahjahan, PTI’s Imran Khan, PPPP’s Shehla Raza, MQM-Pakistan’s Ali Raza Abidi and PSP’s Muzammil Qureshi.
The total number of registered voters in the constituency is 401,833.
The candidates contesting from the NA-244 constituency of Karachi include PML-N’s Miftah Ismail Ahmed, PTI’s Ali Haider Zaidi, MQM-Pakistan’s Abdul Rauf Siddiqui, MMA’s Zahid Saeed, and PSP’s Saeed Shafiq.
The total number of registered voters in the constituency is 407,363.
PPPP’s Bilawal Bhutto Zardari is contesting against PTI’s Abdul Shakoor Shaad and PSP’s Ejaz Ahmed for the NA-246 constituency of Karachi.
The total number of registered voters in the constituency is 305,940.
The candidates battling for the said constituency include PTI’s Arif Alvi, PPPP’s Aziz Memon, MQM-Pakistan’s Farooq Sattar, PSP’s Fauzia Kasuri, and independent candidate Jibran Nasir.
The total number of registered voters in the constituency is 543,964.
PML-N president Shehbaz Sharif is competing against PTI’s Faisal Vawda, MMA’s Atta Ullah Shah and MQM-Pakistan’s Aslam Shah in the NA-249 constituency of Karachi.
The total number of registered voters in the constituency is 324,461.
The said constituency will witness a showdown between former Karachi mayor and chairperson of PSP Mustafa Kamal, PTI’s Ashraf Jabbar, PPPP’s Javed Ishaq and MQM-P’s Usama Qadri.
The total number of registered voters in the constituency is 404,053.
The candidates battling for the NA-263 constituency pf Killa Abdullah include BAP’s Muhammad Sadiq, PkMAP’s Mehmood Khan Achakzai and PPP’s Bismillah Khan Kakar.
The total number of registered voters in the constituency is 232,023.