PML-N writes to ECP seeking one-hour extension in polling time

Men stand in a queue before casting their vote during eneral election at a polling station in Lahore. Photo: AFP

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) on Wednesday wrote to the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) seeking a one-hour extension in polling time.

PML-N Senator Mushahid Hussain Sayed wrote a letter to the chief election commissioner seeking a one-hour extension in polling time under “Section 70 of Election Act 2017, which authorises Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to extend 'polling hours already fixed'."

“On the basis of reports that have been received from PML-N candidates from almost all constituencies of Pakistan, I would like to kindly request you to extend the polling time by at least one hour from 6pm to 7pm given that there are long lines of voters waiting in the queue, while only three to four persons are allowed to enter the polling station at a time to cast their vote,” the letter read.

"This is not only causing inconvenience to voters standing in lines in the hot and humid weather, but it also may end up depriving people from their right to vote because of this tedious, slow, cumbersome voting procedure adopted by personnel at almost all the polling stations in Pakistan," it added.

The letter further said, "We are receiving complains on a large-scale nationwide, and PML-N would appreciate if this demand of the voters is accepted to ensure that the elections are free, fair and transparent so that all the voters desirous of casting their votes are not deprived of that fundamental right."

Polling is under way across the country. Polls opened at 8am and will conclude, without any break, at 6pm.

