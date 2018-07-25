Political parties demand one-hour extension in polling time

RAWALPINDI/LAHORE: Political parties demanded on Wednesday an hour extension in the polling time for the voting process, currently under way across the country.

Leaders of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz, Pakistan Peoples Party, Awami National Party and Awami Muslim League have put forth this demand.

The polling time ends at 6pm, the political parties have asked for time to be extended till 7pm.

While addressing a press conference in Lahore, PML-N leader Mushahid Hussain demanded the polling time to be extended by an hour.

“We don’t want that anyone should be denied the right to vote,” Hussain remarked, adding that the people who are standing outside the polling station should be allowed to cast their votes.

He further demanded the chief elections commissioner should direct the polling staff to expedite the entire process. “Everyone should get the right to vote. Voters are quite hopeful and enthusiastic.

“I hope the CEC listens to our demands," he added.

Earlier, Hussain, on behalf of PML-N, had written to the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) seeking a one-hour extension in polling time.

PML-N Senator Mushahid Hussain Sayed wrote a letter to the chief election commissioner seeking a one-hour extension in polling time under “Section 70 of Election Act 2017, which authorises Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to extend 'polling hours already fixed'."

PTI reacts to PML-N's demand

While reacting to PML-N’s, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader Faisal Javed said that the Shehbaz Sharif-led party is “flustered.”

The PML-N voters will not come out even if polling time is extended, he added.

Awami Muslim League

AML chief Sheikh Rasheed, in a video message, put forth the same demand.

"I have asked the CEC with full honesty that thousands are standing in hot weather, so kindly just increase one-hour extension and give directions for increasing voting speed, so record percentage of voters will be recorded," he added.

Pakistan Peoples Party

PPP leader Farhatullah Babar also demanded an hour extension in the polling time.

"The polling time should be extended by an hour," he said, adding that the polling process is quite slow at different polling stations.

ECP to not extend polling time

ECP, on the other hand, announced to not extend polling time.

"The polling time was already extended by an hour than usual time," the electoral body said.

Only the voters inside the polling station till 6pm will be allowed to cast their votes.

"No one will be allowed to join the queues outside the polling stations after 6pm," the ECP stressed.