Have severe reservations over polling process: Marriyum Aurangzeb

ISLAMABAD: Former federal minister for information and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz leader Marriyum Aurangzeb said on Wednesday that the party has severe reservations about what transpired during the voting process at polling stations in General Election 2018.



The PML-N leader was addressing media, where she alleged that at some of the polling stations, polling agents were taken out of the stations and rigging took place.

She further claimed that form 45 was being withheld from the PML-N. "if rigged results are not being prepared behind locked rooms then form 45 should be given to us," said Marriyum.



She further said that if such a polling process continued then the Election Commission of Pakistan will be responsible.

"Engineered results of the polling are being released, which the PML-N rejects," she said.

Marriyum Aurangzeb said that if the mandate of the PML-N is 'stolen', it will not be acceptable to the party's voters.

The General Election 2018 were held today as Pakistan’s nearly 106 million registered voters took to 85,307 polling stations across the country for voting,