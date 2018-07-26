MMA chief Fazl to call APC over 'rigged' election results

ISLAMABAD: Muttahida Majlis-e-Amal Chief Maulana Fazl-ur-Rehman has decided to summon an All Parties Conference soon over allegedly rigged results in General Election 2018.



In a statement, the MMA chief said that ‘the rigged results are unacceptable’ to the alliance.

Fazl's comments followed similar allegations by major political parties in the country.

The political parties raised serious reservations over the credibility of the polling process in the General Election 2018.

First to object was the former ruling Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz, whose leader and former federal minister for information Marriyum Aurangzeb claimed that at some of the polling stations, polling agents were taken out of the stations and rigging took place.

Party’s President Shehbaz Sharif rejected the results in a press conference.

The Pak Sarzameen Party (PSP) and Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan have raised questions over the credibility of vote counting process, alleging that their polling agents have been thrown out and are not being handed over the final certified results.

The Pakistan People’s Party also expressed reservations over the polling process.

PPP leaders Raza Rabbani and Sherry Rehman summoned emergency press conference in Karachi.

“There seems to be a clear trend of interference in the polling process,” said Rehman.