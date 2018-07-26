Bilawal faces upset defeat in NA-246 Karachi election

KARACHI: Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari faced an upset defeat in NA-246 Karachi South-1 election, unofficial and unconfirmed results from all polling stations suggested Thursday.



The constituency included Lyari neighbourhood that has traditionally been a PPP stronghold.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf's Mohammad Shakoor Shad won the polls by securing 52,750 votes. He was followed by Tehreek-e-Labaik Pakistan (TLP) nominee Ahmed, who attained 42,345 votes.

Bilawal stood third by securing 39,325 votes in the polls.

It is pertinent to note here that the PPP chairman had initiated his election campaign from Lyari, whereas his sister Aseefa also campaigned for him in the locality.