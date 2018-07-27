PML-N, MMA reject poll results, call APC meeting today

ISLAMABAD: Rejecting poll results on Friday, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and Muttahida Majlis-e-Amal (MMA) have called an All Parties Conference (APC) later today.



The provisional, official poll results late Thursday showed the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), headed by cricketer-turned-politician Imran Khan, in lead.

As PTI workers from across the country celebrated the results, the outgoing PML-N rejected the suggested outcome, citing "outright rigging" and accusing officials of preventing its representatives from overseeing the count.

The All Parties Conference will meet later today to reach a consensus on the demand to declare results of the poll void. The meeting will be held later today in the federal capital.

PML-N president Shehbaz Sharif alleged that the election was rigged and his party will strongly protest the results in the National Assembly. He further said that PML-N would also take up legal proceedings against the poll results. "We reserve the right to challenge the election results," he said, adding that his party will provide proof of rigging to the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP).

MMA, a political alliance consisting of conservative, religious, and far-right parties of Pakistan, has also protested against the poll results. President of MMA Maulana Fazl-ur-Rehman, who lost from both NA-38 and NA-39, said the results were not the public's mandate.

"This result is not the public's mandate, in fact, the nation's mandate was robbed," Rehman said, further adding that the worst example of rigging had taken place in the General Election 2018. "It won't be easy to impose this result. We will strongly protest against it."

PML-N declares Imran's scrutiny offer 'unnecessary'

Talking to Geo News Thursday night, PML-N leader and former foreign minister Khawaja Asif said Imran's offer of scrutinising certain electoral constituencies was unnecessary as the law itself gives a candidate this right.

Asif further observed that his party could make a strong opposition in the National Assembly with around 100 seats.

"We can form a strong opposition but like Imran, I cannot curse the assembly, call it fake, and draw a free salary," Asif lashed out at the PTI chief.