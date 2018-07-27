These are the major points of Imran’s first policy speech

Chairman PTI Imran Khan addressing the nation at his residence in Bani Gala. Preliminary, a day after Pakistan voted for its second consecutive democratic transfer of power. Photo: Online

Cricketer-turned-politician Imran Khan, poised to become prime minister with Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) bagging 110 seats in the National Assembly, laid down his party's future direction in a victory speech yesterday.



Here are the main points from Imran's speech.



1. Accountability

The PTI chief assured that accountability will begin with him and his ministers and then trickle down.



"We will not allow political victimisation of anyone happen. No one will be above the law — this is our aim. And for these checks and balances we need strong institutions," he asserted.

2. Tax money



Imran further said that he would ensure that the taxpayers' money is not wasted. "It is my duty to protect the taxpayers' money," he said. The PTI chief pledged to collect and reform taxes.



3. PM House

The PTI chief also said that the Prime Minister House may be turned into an educational institute. "Our government will decide what we will do with the PM House. We want to turn it into an educational or public institution," he said.

"We will convert governor houses into public spaces that are able to collect revenue," he added.

4. Foreign policy

Imran stressed that he wants improved relations with all neighbouring countries, including India.

"If India takes one step towards us, we will take two steps towards them. Right now, it is one-sided where India is constantly just blaming us," the PTI chief said while inviting India for dialogue.

"The leadership of Pakistan and India now need to come to the table to resolve this and end blame games. We are stuck at square one," he asserted.

The cricketer-turned-politician continued, "Kashmir remains our biggest contention and the people of Kashmir have suffered massively."