For Farooq Sattar, it’s been a forgettable election

Farooq Sattar could not even win a single NA seat in 2018 general election

KARACHI: It has been one setback after another for Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) in the past few years. The split from MQM-London and further internal rifts sank the party in the 2018 general election.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, which has emerged victorious in the elections according to preliminary results, dealt a death blow to MQM-P in Karachi – which had long been a Muttahida stronghold.

Veteran MQM-P leader Dr Farooq Sattar lost in both the constituencies he contested from: NA-245 Karachi East 4 and NA-247 Karachi South 2.

Here is a breakdown of his electoral performance:

NA-245 Karachi East 4

Farooq Sattar lost to PTI candidate Aamir Liaquat Hussain, who won NA-245 Karachi East 4 with 56,615 votes. The MQM-P leader was left trailing in second place with 35,247 votes. Muhammad Ahmed Raza of Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) was in third place with 20,580 votes.

NA-247 Karachi South 2

This constituency proved to be nothing short of a nightmare for Sattar, who lost to PTI as well as TLP.

PTI candidate Arif Alvi won NA-247 Karachi South 2 with 91,020 votes. TLP’s Syed Zaman Ali Jafri was the runner-up with 24,680 votes, and Sattar ended up in third spot with a mere 24,146 votes.