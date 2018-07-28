Independent Abdul Hayi Dasti declared PP-270 winner after recount

Independent candidate Abdul Hayi Dasti has been declared the winner from PP-270 Muzaffargarh 3 after recount

Independent candidate Abdul Hayi Dasti has been declared the winner from PP-270 Muzaffargarh 3 after a vote recount was conducted in the constituency on Saturday.

According to unofficial results announced by the Election Commission of Pakistan after the polls, Pakistan Awami Raaj (PAR) candidate Muhammad Ajmal Khan had won the Punjab Assembly constituency PP-270 Muzaffargarh 3 by securing 17,669 votes.

Independent candidate Abdul Hayi Dasti had been the runner-up with 17,645 votes in the narrowly fought contest.

However, after the recount, a notification was issued declaring Dasti as the winner by a margin of 17 votes.

The re-tabulation of votes in different constituencies across the country began earlier today. Among the constituencies where votes are being recounted are Faisalabad's NA-108 and NA-106, Multan's NA-154 and NA-157, NA-230 Badin, and NA-57 Murree.

