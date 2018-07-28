Ayaz Sadiq accuses ECP of bias, calls attitude ‘regrettable’

ISLAMABAD: National Assembly Speaker Ayaz Sadiq on Saturday accused the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) of holding a bias against the Pakistan Muslim League (Nawaz).



The PML-N leader said that the Chief Election Commissioner Sardar Raza Khan did not even respond to his call and left his office without meeting the party representatives.

“I am still the National Assembly Speaker,” he said in a press conference along with the former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and Marriyum Aurangzeb.

Sadiq called the attitude of ECP Chairman, ‘regrettable’.

ECP spokesperson Altaf Khan said that Sadiq came to visit the office as a representative of his party, in a media talk held to respond against Sadiq’s press conference.

Khan said that the ECP chief went back home early due to the absence of other members.

“We have received all requests and complaints on voting,” he said. “We won’t be influenced or pressurized by the tactics being adopted by the PML-N.”