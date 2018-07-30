PTI's Fawad Chaudhry invites PML-Q's Chaudhry brothers to meet Imran Khan

(L-R) (Top) Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) president Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairperson Imran Khan, and PML-Q leader Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi; (Bottom) PML-Q leader Tariq Bashir Cheema, PTI spokesperson Fawad Chaudhry, and PML-Q leader Chaudhry Moonis Elahi

ISLAMABAD: A Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) official met with two of the Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid's (PML-Q) top leaders here Sunday night to discuss possible cooperation in forming the governments at the centre and in Punjab.



Fawad Chaudhry, the PTI spokesperson who, a couple of days ago, expressed his desire to be named the chief minister of Punjab, travelled to meet and dine with Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain, the president of the PML-Q, and Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi, a former minister of the National Assembly (MNA) and CM Punjab to deliver the message of PTI chairperson Imran Khan's message.



The Chaudhry brothers are now set to meet Khan, the Prime Minister-in-waiting, at the latter's residence at Bani Gala, as part of the PML-Q's four-member delegation that also includes Chaudhry Moonis Elahi and Tariq Bashir Cheema.



During their meeting with the PM-elect, the potential coalition partners will exchange thoughts on the formation of leadership both at the federal and provincial levels, especially Punjab.