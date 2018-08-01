Unidentified Sialkot men douse two women with acid over alleged domestic dispute

Can't connect right now! retry
Wednesday Aug 01 2018
By
GEO NEWS

By
GEO NEWS

Wednesday Aug 01, 2018

SIALKOT: Multiple unidentified men threw acid on two women Tuesday evening here near Awan Chowk on Sarwar Road, Geo News reported, citing rescue authorities and law enforcement agencies.

The two women — identified as Iqra, 19, and her maternal aunt Salma, 45 — were walking back home with a relative when they were stopped by unknown men on two motorcycles, who proceeded to douse them in acid.

Both survivors were immediately transferred to the district hospital.

The suspects, who remain unidentified, managed to flee the incident, and although the police responded to the acid attack, a search is still underway to apprehend the perpetrators.

According to the initial investigation, Salma's daughter had opted for a marriage of choice, which had led to a dispute with her son-in-law. It was being said that the incident may be related to this.

A first information report (FIR) was subsequently filed in this regard.

