Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Wednesday Aug 01 2018
By
GEO NEWS

Opposition parties to hold another APC tomorrow: sources

By
GEO NEWS

Wednesday Aug 01, 2018

ISLAMABAD: Opposition parties have called an all-parties conference (APC) at 4pm tomorrow, the place for which is being finalised at the moment.

The APC will include leaders of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz, Pakistan Peoples Party, Muttahida Majlis-e-Amal, Awami National Party, Pakhtunkhwa Milli Awami Party, Qaumi Watan Party, Muttahida Qaumi Movement, Pak Sarzameen Party, Balochistan National Party-Mengal and others.

Sources said the APC will finalise names of the opposition’s candidates for the posts of prime minister, speaker and deputy speaker as well as finalise a strategy regarding the oath-taking of the MNAs-elect.

The opposition’s strategy with regards to protesting inside and outside Parliament will also be discussed, sources added.

Moreover, the parties are also expected to decide on a consensus candidate for the slot of opposition leader in the National Assembly.

Pakistan's political parties demand new elections as Imran Khan wins vote

'We will run a movement for the holding of elections again. There will be protests,' JUI-F chief Maulana Fazalur Rehman said

With regards to alleged rigging in the July 25 General Election, sources said the opposition parties will also issue a white paper and reiterate their call for the resignation of the chief election commissioner and other Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) members.

The ECP has already dismissed the demand.

Meanwhile, sources have informed that PPP chief Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has taken upon himself the task of making or breaking coalitions. Bilawal is expected to reach Islamabad in this regard today, sources said, adding that he will hold meetings with leaders of other opposition parties.

Sources said further that Bilawal is also expected to host tomorrow’s APC of the opposition parties. 

Comments

More From Pakistan:

Imran Khan to take PM oath at President House

Imran Khan to take PM oath at President House

 Updated an hour ago
Pashto stage actress Reshma shot dead by husband in Nowshera

Pashto stage actress Reshma shot dead by husband in Nowshera

 Updated 2 hours ago
Over 300 Pakistanis stranded in China after airline cancels flight

Over 300 Pakistanis stranded in China after airline cancels flight

Updated 2 hours ago
Karachi police in hot water again for alleged homicide

Karachi police in hot water again for alleged homicide

 Updated 3 hours ago
PTI Balochistan unhappy with Tareen naming CM Balochistan

PTI Balochistan unhappy with Tareen naming CM Balochistan

 Updated 2 hours ago
FIA summons Zardari, Talpur on Aug 4 in money-laundering probe

FIA summons Zardari, Talpur on Aug 4 in money-laundering probe

 Updated 4 hours ago
PPP asks MQM-P to choose between federal, Sindh govts

PPP asks MQM-P to choose between federal, Sindh govts

 Updated 5 hours ago
SC approves Mustafa Kamal’s plea on delimitation in Karachi

SC approves Mustafa Kamal’s plea on delimitation in Karachi

 Updated 5 hours ago
COAS applauds performance of Army Elections Support Centre during polls: ISPR

COAS applauds performance of Army Elections Support Centre during polls: ISPR

 Updated 6 hours ago
Load More

Latest

view all

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM