Opposition parties to hold another APC tomorrow: sources

ISLAMABAD: Opposition parties have called an all-parties conference (APC) at 4pm tomorrow, the place for which is being finalised at the moment.



The APC will include leaders of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz, Pakistan Peoples Party, Muttahida Majlis-e-Amal, Awami National Party, Pakhtunkhwa Milli Awami Party, Qaumi Watan Party, Muttahida Qaumi Movement, Pak Sarzameen Party, Balochistan National Party-Mengal and others.

Sources said the APC will finalise names of the opposition’s candidates for the posts of prime minister, speaker and deputy speaker as well as finalise a strategy regarding the oath-taking of the MNAs-elect.

The opposition’s strategy with regards to protesting inside and outside Parliament will also be discussed, sources added.

Moreover, the parties are also expected to decide on a consensus candidate for the slot of opposition leader in the National Assembly.

With regards to alleged rigging in the July 25 General Election, sources said the opposition parties will also issue a white paper and reiterate their call for the resignation of the chief election commissioner and other Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) members.

The ECP has already dismissed the demand.

Meanwhile, sources have informed that PPP chief Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has taken upon himself the task of making or breaking coalitions. Bilawal is expected to reach Islamabad in this regard today, sources said, adding that he will hold meetings with leaders of other opposition parties.

Sources said further that Bilawal is also expected to host tomorrow’s APC of the opposition parties.