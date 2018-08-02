Power breakdown hits Lahore; LESCO says electricity restored in 70% areas

LAHORE: Almost half of the city plunged into darkness Wednesday evening after a 220KV transmission line experienced technical faults and over 50 feeders tripped.

However, power could not be restored in the city's provincial capital event even after 15 hours.

According to a spokesperson for the Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO), electricity was restored through load management in nearly 70 per cent of the impacted localities.



The load management was initiated from Kot Lakhpat Circuit, the spokesperson said, adding that their teams were trying to locate the fault.



The areas that were affected by the power outage comprised Bund Road, Shadman, Township, Johar Town, Sabzazar, Green Town, and Multan Road, among others.

Earlier, sources told Geo News that steps for resumption for electricity are underway.



A similar power breakdown in May deprived most of Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) of electricity.

Power supply to several cities — including Lahore, Faisalabad, Peshawar, Swat, Multan, Bahawalpur, and Muzaffargarh — was suspended for several hours.

The breakdown resulted from tripping of Guddu-Muzaffargarh power line, which led to faults at Tarbela and Guddu power stations, as well as other power plants.

COVER IMAGE: A mechanic cleans parts using light from a torch during a power outage in Lahore, Pakistan, November 6, 2015. REUTERS/Mohsin Raza/Files