PTI seeks BNP-M support to form government in centre

ISLAMABAD: A delegation of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) met Balochistan National Party-Mengal (BNP-M) chief Sardar Akhtar Jan Mengal at Balochistan House in the federal capital on Thursday.



PTI leaders Naeemul Haque and Sardar Yar Muhammad Rind were part of the delegation meeting Mengal to seek support to form the government in the centre.

Sources said the PTI invited Mengal for a one-on-one meeting with PTI Chairman Imran Khan, however, the Baloch leader refused to go to Bani Gala and instead stated that anyone who wants to meet him can come to the Balochistan House.

Mengal flew to Islamabad on Wednesday to meet the PTI leadership, according to reports.

Speaking to the media after the meeting, Mengal said, "I am thankful to the PTI leadership for extending us an invite to be part of the federal government."

The BNP-M head said he apprised the PTI delegation of issues faced by the people of Balochistan. "Till core issues are not resolved, Balochistan will not develop," he said.

Speaking about the demands he put forth, Mengal said, "We want missing persons to be recovered as well as implementation of CPEC."

"If we are given a satisfactory response to our demands then we are ready to support the party," he asserted.

"We will not blindly support anyone if a provincial chief minister is named without taking us into consideration," Mengal added.

He further said that he did not receive an invitation for the All Parties Conference (APC).

"JUI-F is an ally and we will sit together and decide whether to sit in the opposition benches or not," he added.

Further, PTI's Sardar Rind said that Mengal's demands will be presented to Imran.

"I am certain after Mengal's meeting with Imran, both parties will work together," Rind said.

Earlier on Tuesday, the BNP-M head announced that they had formed two committees to negotiate with parties which have representation in the Balochistan Assembly in a bid to muster support to field their candidate for the office of chief minister.

The BNP-M secured seven provincial assembly seats and three seats from the National Assembly during the July 25 polls.