OGRA hikes LPG price by Rs7

Photo: File

ISLAMABAD: The Oil Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) increased on Thursday the price of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) by Rs7.

According to a notification by OGRA, LPG will now be available for Rs133 per kilogramme.

OGRA has also stated that the rates for domestic gas cylinders have been increased by Rs86 and those of commercial cylinders by Rs329, after which the cylinders will be sold for Rs1,565 and Rs6,021, respectively.

On August 1, the Finance Ministry announced via a notification that prices of petroleum products are to be maintained at the existing levels for August.

The petroleum prices were retained to provide relief to the general public, the notification mentioned, adding that OGRA had requested bumping up the rates owing to higher costs in the global market.

Accordingly, prices of petrol, diesel, kerosene, and light diesel will remain at per-litre rates of Rs95.24, Rs112.94, Rs83.96, and Rs75.37, respectively.

The notification further added that the general sales tax (GST) had to be slashed in order to maintain the current petroleum prices.

Expanding on the details, it added that the GST on petrol, diesel, kerosene, and light diesel had been cut down from 12 percent to 9.5 percent, 24 percent to 22 percent, 12 percent to 6 percent, and 9 percent to 1 percent, respectively.