Pakistan launches new feeder shipping service from Karachi to UAE

This representational image shows a vessel docked at Karachi Port. — APP/File

Maritime minister announces shipping service from Karachi to UAE.

Service links Karachi with Fujairah and Khor Fakkan, says minister.

First vessel arrived at KGTL on March 11, says Junaid Anwar.



ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs Muhammad Junaid Anwar Chaudhry announced on Friday the launch of a new feeder shipping service from Karachi Port to the United Arab Emirates, marking a key step toward transshipment capabilities.

In a statement, the minister said that Karachi Gateway Terminal (Private) Limited (KGTL), which is KPT’s major business partner, will be supported by a dedicated feeder service linking Karachi with the UAE ports of Fujairah and Khor Fakkan, strengthening maritime connectivity for Pakistan’s trading community amid evolving regional shipping dynamics.

The maritime minister said the new service establishes a regular shipping link between Karachi and two of the region’s key transhipment hubs, enabling Pakistani importers and exporters to maintain reliable access to global container shipping networks.

"The service will call at KGTL, part of AD Ports Group’s international operating arm, Noatum Ports. The first vessel of the service arrived at KGTL on the evening of March 11, officially marking the start of regular operations," the minister added.

He noted the new feeder link supports supply chain continuity through KGTL and helps ensure Pakistan’s trade maintains dependable access to international markets.

Cargo routed through Fujairah and Khor Fakkan will benefit from seamless connectivity to regional and international shipping networks, supported by the UAE’s advanced logistics infrastructure.

Containers can be efficiently transferred via integrated road and rail corridors to major commercial hubs and logistics centres across the UAE.

Talking on the new feeder service, Karachi Port Trust Chairman Rear Admiral (retd) Shahid Ahmed said, "The introduction of this feeder service further enhances Karachi Port’s connectivity with key regional hubs and supports Pakistan’s growing trade requirements.