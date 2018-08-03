WWE star Kane wins Tennessee mayoral race

Glenn Jacobs aka Kane easily defeated Democrat candidate Linda Haney to win the Tennessee county’s top political office. Photo: File

Glenn Jacobs better known to his WWE fans as Kane won the mayoral seat for Knox County County in Tennessee on Thursday night.

The towering 6-foot-8 giant who won the Republican primary in a tightly contested race earlier this year easily defeated Democrat candidate Linda Haney to win the Tennessee county’s top political office.

WWE took to Twitter to congrat Jacobs on his win, “Kane came away with a strong political victory following a narrow victory in the primary election two months ago,” WWE said, noting how the win capped “a path to office that began over a year ago.”

However, the 51-year-old wrestler isn’t the first WWE superstar to make the jump to politics.



Jesse “The Body” Ventura served as a Minnesota mayor before eventually becoming the state’s governor in 1998.

Linda McMahon who served for years as an executive for WWE launched two unsuccessful bids for a US senate seat.

McMahon currently serves in President Donald Trump’s cabinet as the head of the Small Business Administration.