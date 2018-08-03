Amitabh remembers Coolie accident, thanks fans for their prayers

Bollywood legend Amitabh Bachchan is still grateful for people's prayers, which he believes brought him back to life after he fatally injured himself while shooting for his 1983 movie, Coolie.

His fans marked the day by wishing the 75-year-old megastar Happy Rebirth Day.

In response to this, Amitabh took to social media to thank people for their prayers.

“To them that have sent greetings for my 2nd birthday Aug 2, a recovery from my Coolie accident, I send my gracious thanks .. it shall be difficult for me to acknowledge and thank all .. but I do know that it was your prayers that saved my life,” tweeted the star.



Mentioning the incident in a blog, Amitabh had written, "There is enormous amounts of celebratory mention and wishes for the 2nd of August, the day when I recovered from my Coolie accident .. to live another day, through the prayers of the millions that saved my life through their devotion to the Almighty .. a most heavy debt that I shall happily bear, and ever be in a state of never being able to repay it .”

“There is sufficient media coverage on those times and days .. for me then to elaborate would be boring and repetitious .. best then to avoid and be in gratitude and prayer,” he added.