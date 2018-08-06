PML-N, PPP discuss removal of Senate chairman

Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani. Photo: File

ISLAMABAD: Leaders of the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) held a meeting in Islamabad on Saturday wherein they discussed bringing a no-confidence motion against the chairman of the Senate.

Sources said it was decided that after the election of the prime minister, National Assembly speaker and deputy speaker, the opposition parties will decide on changing Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani.

Sanjrani, a native of Balochistan, was elected as Senate chairman earlier this year with the help of the PPP and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf.

Moreover, the two sides also discussed a possible alliance ahead of the elections for the President of Pakistan in September.

Sources said PML-N leaders included Shehbaz Sharif, Ayaz Sadiq, Khawaja Asif and Shahid Khaqan Abbasi whereas the PPP delegation comprised party leaders Khursheed Shah and Raja Pervez Ashraf, among others.