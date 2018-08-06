SIUT holds walk to raise awareness about organ donation

KARACHI: People representing all walks of life assembled at Mazar-e-Quaid on Sunday to highlight the mass awareness campaign for organ donation in order to save human lives.



The walk was organised by the Sindh Institute of Urology and Transplantation (SIUT) in collaboration with the Human Organ Transplantation Authority Pakistan (HOTA), the Pakistan Society of Nephrology (PSN), the Pakistan Association of Urological Surgeons (PAUS), and the Transplantation Society of Pakistan (TSP).

Speaking about the walk, SIUT Director Dr Adibul Hasan Rizvi said that the walk aimed to promote wider awareness of the society for the need for increased organ donation.

He disclosed that the series of programmes have been initiated by the SIUT for the purpose of saving human lives of those patients who are suffering from organ failure.

He said that the "deceased organ donation is an important human issue" in our society "which needs support from all segments of society. Every year, 200,000 people in the country die on account of organ failure he pointed out.

He reminded that the concept of organ donation after death is encouraged all over the world to save precious lives.

Dr Rizvi, who is a prominent transplant surgeon who played a vital role in introducing transplant surgery in the country said "more lives can be saved if people become a member of organ donation and share the message to their near and dear ones."