Alleged rapists in F-9 park sexual assault case remanded into police custody

Three of the four suspects named in an alleged sexual assault case in Islamabad's F-9 park, Pakistan, August 8, 2018. Geo.tv/Screenshot

ISLAMABAD: The four suspects named in an alleged sexual assault case here in the capital city's F-9 park were handed over to police Thursday morning under a 14-day judicial remand after their arrest a day prior.



The four suspects — all of whom were arrested and subsequently confessed to the heinous crime in the capital city — had attempted to intimidate and blackmail a 22-year-old woman by threatening to level allegations of indecency against her.

The alleged culprits — including two guards associated with a private security company and two employees of the City District Administration (CDA) — had then taken a Rs2,000 bribe from her and told her to leave the park via a route through the woods, according to the first information report (FIR) filed with the police.

Thereafter, they had cornered the woman, whereafter one of them proceeded to rape her.

The identities of only two of the four suspects involved in the sexual assault — gardener Shiraz Kiyani and guard Murad Khan — were revealed.



One of the two men who confessed abused the survivor, who, later, identified the spot of crime to the police as well.