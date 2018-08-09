13-year-old ambidextrous bowler impresses at Muzaffarabad trials

13-year-old Hammad Baig with Inzamam at Lahore Qalandars’ player development trials in Muzaffarabad

MUZAFFARABAD: Continuing with their mission of unearthing amazing talent for Pakistan Cricket, the coaches at Pakistan Super League team Lahore Qalandars have spotted a unique talent, a 13-year old ambidextrous bowler.

Hammad Baig, a student of grade seven, was among the aspiring Qalandars who appeared at the open trials in Muzaffarabad on Thursday.

It was a lucky day for the young cricketer as national chief selector and batting legend Inzamam-ul-Haq saw him bowling in the nets.

“It was very motivating for me to bowl in front of Inzamam. He encouraged me and suggested me to bowl more with my right arm,” said Hammad, after he bowled a few deliveries in the net with both arms.

He is the second ambidextrous bowler to be spotted by Lahore Qalandars, after Yasir Jan was picked by the franchise during the first edition of their widely acclaimed players development programme.

Hammad Baig bowling in the nets

Hammad is in no hurry and wants to take his journey step by step.

“I’m 13 and student of class 7 and youngest of four siblings. At the moment, I’m playing cricket at club level and will continue to learn from every opportunity,” he said.

His age may be a hurdle for Hammad to be part of a team from Kashmir, but Lahore Qalandars are determined to train him.

“He can become a very good cricketer in the next few years. He is too young at the moment but we will take him under our umbrella to train him and transform him into a pro,” said Aaqib Javed, Director of Cricket at Lahore Qalandars.