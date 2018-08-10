Lahore police abuse, assault partygoers during raid at private farmhouse

LAHORE: Authorities verbally and physically abused partygoers during a tipoff-based raid at a private farmhouse here in the city, according to a video obtained by Geo News, in what becomes another list of shocking Lahore Police-related incidents.

In the video clip available with Geo News, police officers — both male and female — can be seen assaulting the young people. After lining them up in the dance-party venue, the policewomen beat up the attendees, slapping each of them one by one, while the policemen issued orders and hurled a string of abuses.

Interestingly, the footage was filmed by one of the police officers present at the scene.

Sources, however, added that some of the influential partygoers were let go by the police, who then filed cases against the remaining ones.

After the video surfaced, the deputy inspector-general (DIG) of police for operations took notice of the incident, and instructed the superintendent of police (SP) for Cantt to conduct an investigation and submit a report accordingly.

Strict action would be taken against the police officers found to be involved in the incident, the DIG added.