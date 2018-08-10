Cricketer Shahzaib Hasan's ban increased to four years

LAHORE: An independent adjudicator on Friday increased the ban on cricketer Shahzaib Hasan to four years in connection with a spot-fixing probe.



The batsman, who represented Karachi Kings during Pakistan Super League 2017 edition, had been banned for a year and fined Rs1 million by the Pakistan Cricket Board's anti-corruption tribunal earlier this year for his role in last year's spot-fixing scandal.

Hasan had appealed against the fine, which was heard by Justice (retd) Hamid Hasan. Announcing his judgement on the appeal, the independent adjudicator increased the ban on the cricketer to four years, and maintained the fine.

The four-year ban includes the one-year Hasan has already served.



The 27-year old has decided to challenge the decision, his counsel said.

Hasan was the fifth player to be suspended in the spot-fixing probe along with Islamabad United openers Khalid Latif and Sharjeel Khan and fast bowler Mohammad Irfan and all-rounder Mohammad Nawaz.



The opener, who has represented Pakistan in three one-day internationals and 10 T20I matches, was suspended on March 17, 2017 and charged with three violations of the PCB's anti-corruption code.

The PCB’s anti-corruption unit had charged him for violating three clauses of its anti-corruption code: for luring cricketers into the scam, not reporting approaches by the bookies, and hiding information regarding his contacts with the bookies.