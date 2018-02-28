Cricketer Shahzaib Hasan banned for one year in spot-fixing probe

LAHORE: An anti-corruption tribunal on Wednesday banned cricketer Shahzaib Hasan for one year and fined him Rs1 million for his role in spot-fixing during the 2017 season of the Pakistan Super League (PSL).



Shahzaib Hasan, who represented Karachi Kings last year, was the fifth player to be suspended in the spot-fixing probe. The 27-year-old opener, who has represented Pakistan in three one-day internationals and 10 T20 matches, was suspended on March 17, 2017 and charged with three violations of the Pakistan Cricket Board’s (PCB) anti-corruption code.

The PCB’s anti-corruption unit had charged him for violating three clauses of its anti-corruption code: for luring cricketers into the scam, not reporting approaches by the bookies, and hiding information regarding his contacts with the bookies.

The tribunal hearing the case against Shahzaib had reserved its verdict on January 31.

Along with Shahzaib, Islamabad United openers Khalid Latif and Sharjeel Khan were handed five-year bans last year after they were found guilty of spot-fixing and other breaches of the board’s anti-corruption code.

Fast bowler Mohammad Irfan and all-rounder Mohammad Nawaz were also suspended for twelve and two months, respectively, for not reporting the corrupt approach to the board in a timely manner.

The probe is ongoing against former Pakistan opener Nasir Jamshed.