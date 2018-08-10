Girl drugged, raped at farmhouse in Karachi

KARACHI: A 16-year-old girl was drugged and raped at a farmhouse in Gulshan-e-Maymar area of the city, police said on Friday.



Malir SSP Munir Shaikh told Geo News that the teenage girl a resident of Landhi was upset with her family and went to the farmhouse with her friends.

According to police, the girl was offered a drugged drink by a person identified as Faizan. After consuming the drink, the girl fell unconscious and was raped by Faizan.

In her statement to the police, the girl said there was an altercation between Faizan and others present at the farmhouse over offering her a drugged drink. Following the altercation, Faizan fled from the crime scene and the girl was taken to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital by three of her friends who were taken into custody.

The girl underwent a medical examination at the hospital, after which the facility’s medico-legal officer, Dr Samia, confirmed that she was drugged and raped.

Police Surgeon, Dr Saleem told reporters that blood samples of the girl have been taken for chemical examination and a report would reveal what drugs she was given.