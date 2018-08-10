CDA forcefully vacates parliament lodges as ex-MNAs fail to comply by deadline

ISLAMABAD: The Capital Development Authority (CDA) on Friday forcefully vacated at least fifty-two rooms of the former legislators at the Parliament Lodges as they failed to comply with its order.



CDA on Thursday issued a final notice to the occupants of Parliament Lodges to vacate the property within 24 hours by 9AM on Friday. The former parliamentarians had not vacated even though the assemblies were dissolved in May.

The list includes Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader and former state minister Talal Chaudhry, and senior member of the Muttahida Quami Movement (MQM) Farooq Sattar. Other names include Pir Amin-ul-Hasanat, Zafarullah Jamali, Tahir Iqbal, Bilal Virk, Maulana Amir Zaman and Sheikh Aftab Ahmed.

Quami Watan Party (QWP) chief Aftab Sherpao, Pakhtunkhwa Milli Awami Party (PkMAP) Mehmood Khan Achakzai, Muzammil Qureshi, Khawaja Suhail, Ghulam Rabbani Khar, Sardar Jaffar, Jaffar Iqbal, Abdul Ghafoor Dogar, Raja Matloob Mehdi, Shiza Fatima, Sheikh Salahuddin, Zain Elahi have also not vacated their residences.