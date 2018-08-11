Minorities contributing towards national progress: Mamnoon Hussain

President Mamnoon Hussain. Photo: File

ISLAMABAD: National minorities day is being observed across Pakistan today to celebrate the contribution, services and sacrifices made by the minority community.

While addressing a ceremony on the occasion of the national minorities day, President Mamnoon Hussain said, minorities are an integral part of the country and have contributed towards the progress and prosperity of the nation.

“The day gives an opportunity to acknowledge the services and pay tribute to the people who have contributed immensely for the national development and prosperity,” he said.

He added, that in the past several attempts have been made to harm the national unity by inciting differences.

The president expressed confidence that national harmony would continue in the light of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah’s teachings and would help the country in achieving sustainable progress and prosperity.