Six injured in multiple instances of resistance during robberies in Karachi

KARACHI: At least six people were injured Saturday night during various firing incidents here in the city, Geo News reported, citing security and rescue authorities.



Dacoits opened fire over multiple instances of resistance during robberies at Korangi Crossing, Landhi No. 6, Tariq Road, and Liaquatabad No. 6, and injured at least four people.



In separate incidents, two police officers were wounded when suspects shot at them in Soldier Bazaar and Sohrab Goth areas last night.

On the other hand, five suspects were arrested from Liaquatabad and Pirabad of the city.