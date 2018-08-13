Shahid Kapoor's upcoming film reminds me of 'Actor in Law': Mehwish Hayat

Mehwish Hayat. Photo: Instagram

Pakistani actor Mehwish Hayat has said the teaser of Shahid Kapoor’s upcoming film Batti Gul Meter Chalu reminded her of Actor in Law.

“Just saw the Batti Gul Meter Chalu trailer. Major deja vu. Reminds me a lot of my film Actor in Law. Great to see that our neighbours are now taking inspiration from our movies,” Hayat tweeted.

Batti Gul Meter Chalu highlights the problem of electricity theft in India.



Shahid is playing the role of a lawyer in the film, similar to Fahad Mustafa’s role in Actor in Law.

However, while some agreed with Hayat others disagreed. Here’s how Twitter reacted to her comment:



