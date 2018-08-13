Decisions finalised on all matters including cabinet: Fawad Chaudhry

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) spokesperson Fawad Chaudhry said on Monday the party has finalised decisions on all matters of the government including cabinet.



He was speaking to reporters outside the Parliament ahead of the inaugural session of the 15th National Assembly.

“We have requested the opposition to [start] a new tradition and work with the government,” said Chaudhry.

PTI leads the race with the most number of seats in the National Assembly (158 seats in total; 125 general, 28 women and five minorities). Party chairman Imran Khan, widely touted to be the country’s next prime minister, is expected to take oath later this week.

“The nation has banked its hopes on Imran Khan, and we have also put our trust in him,” Chaudhry remarked, as he admitted that it was “slightly daunting” to see so many hopes of a better future for the country linked to the party.

PTI vice president Shah Mahmood Qureshi told reporters the party will do its best to deliver on the public’s expectations.

“We will work day and night to resolve the country’s problems,” he vowed.

The PTI leader added that decision on where Imran Khan would reside after becoming prime minister would be made soon.