PTI nominates Qasim Suri for NA deputy speaker post

Qasim Suri- File photo

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Monday nominated Qasmi Suri for the post of National Assembly deputy speaker. Qasim Suri won from NA-265 constituency in Quetta on the PTI’s ticket securing 25,973 votes.



Speaking to reporters outside Imran Khan’s Bani Gala residence, Suri thanked the PTI chairman for nominating him. “Imran is determined to removing the deprivation of the people of Balochistan. We will bring the province into the national mainstream.”

Suri emphasised that Imran Khan and the PTI team was focused on resolving Balochistan’s issues.

Asad Qaiser submitting his nomination papers - Photo: Online

Earlier, Asad Qaiser who is the party’s nominee for National Assembly speaker submitted his nomination papers to the National Assembly secretary Tahir Hussain.

Elections for Speaker and Deputy Speaker of the National Assembly will be held on August 15.

According to the schedule issued by NA Secretariat, the nomination papers for Speaker and Deputy Speaker can be submitted in the office of Secretary National Assembly by Tuesday noon.

Ayaz Sadiq said that candidates can withdraw their nomination papers before the elections.