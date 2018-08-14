Overseas Pakistanis will be able to cast vote in by-polls: ECP

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Monday said that overseas Pakistanis would be able to case vote in the by-elections through the internet.



The ECP on Monday issued its Internet Voting Task Force (IVTF) report on overseas Pakistanis' voting rights.

According to the report, pilot projects would be initiated for voting rights to overseas Pakistanis, which would not affect results of by-elections.

The ECP said the decision on the use of i-voting would be made after several tests and pilot projects would be initiated in a limited area instead of an entire constituency.

It said the IVTF was formed on the orders of the Supreme Court of Pakistan, adding that the task force comprises officials of NADRA and the ECP's Law and IT Wings.