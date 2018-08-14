Haven’t learnt from past even after 71 years of independence: Shehbaz

LAHORE: Even after 71 years of independence Pakistan has not become a stable country as progress still revolves around a begging bowl, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz President Shehbaz Sharif said on Tuesday.



Speaking to the media in Lahore's Model Town, Shehbaz lamented the country has not achieved its full potential and remains in search of destiny even today.

“The ship of democracy has not come out of the storm yet,” he said. “We have not learnt from our mistakes.”

The PML-N president, however, said he believed in the supremacy of democracy, which is why he was at the National Assembly session that took place for the oath-taking of newly elected MNAs a day earlier.

The session marked the third consecutive democratic transition of power in Pakistan. A total of 324 MNAs took the oath, with five more yet to do so.

Pakistan is celebrating 71 years since independence today with traditional fervour and enthusiasm. Earlier, a 31 gun salute took place in the federal capital and a 21 gun salute in the provincial headquarters.



A change of guard ceremony was held at the Quaid’s mausoleum in Karachi and Iqbal’s mausoleum in Lahore, while a flag-hoisting ceremony was held in Islamabad where President Mamnoon Hussain urged the nation to promote harmony for progress.