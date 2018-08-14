PPP doing politics on my statement about Bilawal House: Imran Ismail

KARACHI: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader Imran Ismail said on Tuesday that the Pakistan People’s Party wants to do politics on his statement of demolishing the external walls of Bilawal House.



The PTI leader denied giving any statement about demolishing Bilawal House, adding that he cannot even imagine saying such a thing.

The PTI’s Governor Sindh-elect gave a clarification on his statement on Monday, in which he said that if the external wall of the Bilawal House was not demolished then legal action would be taken.

Imran Ismail further said that his words were taken out of context and he had to present a clarification after facing backlash on the statement.

He stated that Bilawal House has historical importance. “I have respect for the house of former president but the PPP wants to do politics over my statement,” he added.

Imran Ismail had earlier remarked that party chief and PM-elect Imran Khan never claimed to ‘bulldoze’ Governor House.

While speaking to media on Sunday, he shared that the Governor House cannot be bulldozed as it is a historical building.

“We will open Governor House for the public but we have to see how it can be utilised. It can be used as an educational institute, university, or art gallery.”

It is interesting to note that Imran in one of his rallies had vowed to bulldoze Governor House whenever he comes into power.

PTI had announced its decision to appoint Imran Ismail as Sindh governor on Saturday.

The statement said that PTI chairman Imran Khan has given a formal approval for Ismail's appointment as Sindh governor.