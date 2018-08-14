Can't connect right now! retry
REUTERS

Bomb kills two in crowded Baghdad market: police

A man walks at a site of a crowded market where a bomb went off in Baghdad's Sadr City district, Iraq August 14, 2018. Photo: REUTERS

BAGHDAD: At least two people were killed and six wounded when a bomb went off at a crowded market in Baghdad on Tuesday, police said.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the bombing in the Sadr City district, a stronghold of nationalist Moqtada al-Sadr whose bloc won a parliamentary election in May.

Iraq declared victory over Daesh in December but security officials say the hardline militant group is likely to wage an insurgency after its self-proclaimed caliphate collapsed and the militants were dislodged from all the territory they held in the country.

