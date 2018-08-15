Unidentified persons shoot man to death over honour in Karachi's Sohrab Goth

Geo.tv/Files

KARACHI: A man was shot to death over "honour" Tuesday night in the metropolis' Sohrab Goth area, Geo News reported, citing sources in the law enforcement agencies (LEAs).



Unidentified persons killed Khan Muhammad in Al-Asif Square in Sohrab Goth's Gulzar-e-Hijri, police said, adding that the crime was perpetrated over honour.



Police sources further mentioned that the deceased's relative — a woman — had married by her choice, despite in the family, and that numerous jirgas (tribunals) were held on this matter.

A year later, however, unknown suspects fatally fired at Khan Muhammad.