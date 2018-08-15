Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Wednesday Aug 15 2018
By
GEO NEWS

Unidentified persons shoot man to death over honour in Karachi's Sohrab Goth

By
GEO NEWS

Wednesday Aug 15, 2018

Geo.tv/Files

KARACHI: A man was shot to death over "honour" Tuesday night in the metropolis' Sohrab Goth area, Geo News reported, citing sources in the law enforcement agencies (LEAs).

Unidentified persons killed Khan Muhammad in Al-Asif Square in Sohrab Goth's Gulzar-e-Hijri, police said, adding that the crime was perpetrated over honour.

Police sources further mentioned that the deceased's relative — a woman — had married by her choice, despite in the family, and that numerous jirgas (tribunals) were held on this matter.

A year later, however, unknown suspects fatally fired at Khan Muhammad.

Comments

Latest

view all

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM