Three minors killed near Raiwind as van rams into bike

LAHORE: At least three minor boys were killed in a traffic accident Tuesday night here near Adda Plot of the city's Raiwind area when a pick-up van rammed into their motorcycle, Geo News reported.



Among the deceased were two brothers, with the third one their cousin. They were identified as Fayyaz, 6, Muzammil, 7, and Amaan, 8. A third brother, 12-year-old Sajid, was injured and moved the General Hospital.

The accident that left these three minors dead was caused due to the overspeeding pick-up van, rescue sources said.