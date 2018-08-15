PTI MPA-elect Ghulam Abbas Khaaki passes away

Ghulam Abbas Khaaki. Photo: File

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) MPA-elect Ghulam Abbas Khaaki passed away Tuesday night after suffering a heart attack.

Khaalki had won with 47,429 votes from PP-222, Multan 12 constituency during the July 25 polls. He had defeated PML-N candidate Mehdi Abbas Langah to secure the seat.



PTI leader Jehangir Tareen tweeted, "PTI MPA-elect Ghulam Abbas Khaaki passed away last night after having faced a major heart attack. His services & struggle for Naya Pakistan can never be forgotten. May Allah give him the highest ranks in Jannah and may He give sabar to the bereaved family."

Hospital sources said Khaaki was hospitalised three days ago after suffering a heart attack.

Earlier this month, PTI MPA-elect from PP-296, Rajanpur, Tariq Khan Dreshak, died of brain haemorrhage at a private hospital in Multan.