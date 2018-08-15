Mira Rajput responds to backlash on acting debut

Mira Rajput. Photo: File

Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor's wife Mira Rajput, who has been in the limelight since the couple tied the knot, recently made her acting debut as she was featured in a TV commercial for an anti-ageing cream.

However, the ad drew severe backlash and Mira has finally responded to the criticism.

During a recent interview, Mira said, “The internet is one platform that is accessible to everyone. People can say what they feel and it gives everyone the right to express themselves the way they want and to what extent they feel like. So, there will be opinions. It’s not that everyone is going to love you. I have always spoken for myself and I have never shied away from expressing what I truly feel."

"It’s not something new for me. Nowadays, people receive backlash for whatever they do or say. It is the way the internet is. At some level, it is a bit sad," she added.

The mother-to-be further admitted that she was "was a bundle of nerves" when she shot the ad.

"I won't lie, I was very nervous because doing an ad was completely out of my comfort zone," she said.

"But I think what put me at ease was the nature of the ad, which was very conversational with real experiences. It was something I have already been through. I felt that I was just talking about something that I have gone through myself and from my own point of view. The natural synergy put me at ease,” Mira concluded.