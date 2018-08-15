Imran Khan allowed to cast vote in National Assembly without CNIC

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan was allowed to cast his vote in the elections for speaker, deputy speaker of National Assembly on Wednesday without his national identity card.



Imran, who is PTI’s nominee for prime minister, was permitted by the polling agents to cast his ballot without his CNIC card – an act that prompted criticism from the Pakistan Peoples Party’s MNA Abdul Qadir Patel.

Alleging discriminatory behaviour, Patel questioned why Imran was allowed to vote while he was not permitted and was asked to fetch his CNIC or make another assembly card.

“All MNAs are equal and should be treated equally,” the PPP leader remarked.

Outgoing speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq, who was chairing the National Assembly session, replied that Imran Khan asked him for permission, which was granted.

“You did not ask, if you had asked [me] I would have granted you permission as well,” Sadiq told Patel.

The National Assembly voted for the slots of speaker and deputy speaker today.

Asad Qasier from the PTI won the election of the speaker by securing 176 votes compared to 146 for opposition nominee Khursheed Shah.



