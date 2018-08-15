Aga Siraj Durrani re-elected speaker, Rehana Leghari deputy of Sindh Assembly

KARACHI: Pakistan Peoples Party's Agha Siraj Durrani retained his post as Sindh Assembly speaker while Rehana Leghari was elected deputy speaker.



The election for the Sindh Assembly speaker and deputy speaker was held on Wednesday with Durrani being re-elected after receiving 96 votes. He was contesting against MQM-P's Javed Hanif who received 59 votes.

The PPP had submitted nomination papers for Durrani as the speaker and Rehana Leghari as the deputy speaker in the provincial assembly.

Legahri defeated PTI’s Rabia Azfar Nizami for the slot of deputy speaker of the provincial assembly.

The elections for the two posts were held through secret balloting by 165 elected members of the 168-member house.