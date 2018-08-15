Marri criticises NA speaker for discriminatory attitude towards female MNAs

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Peoples Party federal lawmaker Shazia Marri criticises recently elected National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaisar of holding a discriminatory attitude towards women parliamentarian.



The PPP leader said Qaisar stood up only for male MNAs as they came to vote for Deputy Speaker post, adding that all parliamentarians are equal in the house irrespective of their gender.

Qaisar replied to the PPP’s lawmaker that he respects women parliamentarian.

The NA speaker started to stand up for the women parliamentarians coming for the vote after objection raised by Marri. PPP leader Senator Sherry Rehman also raised the same objection.

“The women MNAs are being ignored! Is this the new Pakistan? Shocking,” she tweeted.