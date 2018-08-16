PTI's Sardar Khan Leghari refutes reports of CM Punjab candidacy

Sardar Muhammad Khan Legahri won seats from NA-192 Dera Ghazi Khan and PP-292 Dera Ghazi Khan in July 25 polls. Photo: File

LAHORE: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) Sardar Muhammad Khan Leghari has refuted reports that he was being considered for the position of Punjab chief minister.

Speaking to Geo News, Leghari said he has already taken oath as an MNA and resigned from his provincial assembly seat.

Leghari, who is the son of Sardar Maqsood Ahmed Khan Leghari, won seats from NA-192 Dera Ghazi Khan and PP-292 Dera Ghazi Khan in the July 25 polls.

He defeated Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz president Shehbaz Sharif from NA-192 Dera Ghazi Khan constituency, securing 80,522 votes against Sharif's 67,608 votes.

Leghari also defeated PML-N’s Sardar Awais Ahmed Khan Leghari to win provincial assembly seat from PP-292 Dera Ghazi Khan, securing 32,423 votes against his opponent's 32,170 votes.

Note: It was incorrectly reported earlier that Leghari had emerged as a strong contender for the post of Punjab chief minister. The error is regretted.