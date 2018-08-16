Senator Raja Zafarul Haq receives cardiac stent implantation

The doctors have advised complete rest to Senator Zafarul Haq/ file photo

RAWALPINDI: Senator Raja Zafarul Haq was taken to Rawalpindi Institute of Cardiology after suffering from chest pains, where the doctors performed angioplasty on him, sources informed on Thursday.

According to Dr Azhar Mahmood Kiyani, the senator went through Angioplasty and had a stent implanted in one of his coronary arteries.

The surgeon said that the blocked artery has been opened through the procedure, and after the condition of Raja Zafarul Haq became stable he was allowed to be discharged.

The doctors have advised complete rest to the senator.