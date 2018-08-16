Abdul Quddus Bizenjo takes oath as Balochistan Assembly speaker

QUETTA: Abdul Quddus Bizenjo and Babar Musakhel respectively took oath as the speaker and deputy speaker of the Balochistan Assembly on Thursday.



Bizenjo secured 39 votes in the election for speaker. He was administered oath by the outgoing speaker Raheela Durrani.

He has also served as the deputy speaker of the Balochistan Assembly from June 2013 to May 2015.

Bizenjo's opponent, Muttahida Majlis-e-Amal and Balochistan National Party-Mengal's joint candidate for speaker Mohammad Nawaz Khan, gained 20 votes.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf's Musakhel secured 36 votes in the election for deputy speaker. His opponent Ahmed Nawaz attained 21 votes, whereas one vote was rejected in the election.

Later, Musakhel was administered oath by Speaker Bizenjo.

Speaking on the occasion, Raheela Durrani said that people understand that becoming speaker is an easy thing, but it is a tough job.



"I feel proud that I was elected as the first female speaker of Balochistan Assembly," she said.

Addressing the members after taking oath, Bizenjo said that he was thankful to the parties who backed him in the election.

"For me, everyone is equal and I'll try to run the business of the House impartially," he said.

The newly-sworn-in speaker urged the members to uphold the traditions of Balochistan, urging them to do protest in the House, but avoid turning it into a fish market.

He also paid a tribute to the outgoing speaker for running the House in an efficient way.